Missing Photos Of Ajit Pawar On NCP Banner Trigger Row, Leader Issues Apology

A political controversy has surfaced within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after images of late leader Ajit Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar were absent from a banner at a party event in Raigad district.

The incident occurred during a felicitation ceremony for newly elected local body members, attended by Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. The banner displayed only Tatkare and his children—minister Aditi Tatkare and Aniket Tatkare—leading to questions over the omission of key party figures.

The absence was quickly flagged by leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led faction. MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that senior leaders were attempting to sideline the legacy of Ajit Pawar and consolidate control within the party.

Responding to the backlash, Aditi Tatkare issued a public apology, calling the omission an unintentional mistake by local organisers. She emphasized that both Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar hold an important place in the party and should not be judged based on a single error in a local event.

Other NCP leaders dismissed the criticism, describing it as politically motivated and urging opponents to focus on their own party matters instead.

While the controversy may have stemmed from a seemingly minor oversight, it has once again highlighted underlying tensions within the NCP. As rival factions continue to read deeper meanings into such incidents, the episode underscores how even small symbolic gestures can carry significant political weight in an already divided party landscape.