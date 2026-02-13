Mizoram CM thanks Union Minister Gadkari as Centre gives nod to key state proposals

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday expressed his appreciation to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for his continued support to the state, stating that several proposals submitted by the state government have received positive consideration from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing discussions on adopting rigid pavement technology suited to Mizoram’s high rainfall conditions.

Lalduhoma chaired a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall with officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to review the status of major highway projects being implemented by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the state Public Works Department, including ongoing works, completed stretches, and challenges faced during execution.

The meeting also revisited decisions from the previous review held in September last year.

Updates were also shared on highway improvement works across multiple districts and on proposals awaiting central approval.

The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, EF&CC Minister Lalthansanga, Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova, senior officials of the state government, and representatives of highway authorities.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister, earlier in a meeting with various agencies and organisations, including NHIDCL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, state PWD and Power and Electricity Department, stressed the importance of carrying out timely and proper repairs during the Contractor Liability Period.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that when new bypass roads are constructed, the existing roads passing through towns must be properly handed over to the state PWD. He underlined that the Aizawl–Vairengte road (National Highway-6), the lifeline of Mizoram, should be given the highest priority.

He proposed to the Central ministry the use of rigid pavement for highway construction in Mizoram, citing the heavy rainfall and long monsoon season that accelerate road deterioration.

Noting that Union Minister Gadkari has already directed the NHIDCL to examine his proposal, the Chief Minister requested the officials concerned to expedite action on this matter.