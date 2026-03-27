Mizoram still catching up after years of insurgency: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state continues to lag behind in development due to two decades of insurgency, particularly in infrastructure, industry, and investment.​

Inaugurating the Public Works Department (PWD) Road Division at the PWD complex in Thenzawl, Serchhip district, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s relatively low road density compared to the national average. ​

He noted that while the national average road density in India stands at 116 km per 100 sq km, Mizoram has only 46.37 km per 100 sq km.​

“Even reaching the national average remains a challenge, and much work still lies ahead,” Lalduhoma said.​

The historic Peace Accord, the Memorandum of Settlement signed in 1986, ended two decades of insurgency. Mizoram became the 23rd state of the Union of India on February 20, 1987, marking a new chapter in its development journey.​

The Chief Minister described the inauguration as a significant milestone for the PWD and a moment of pride for the people of Thenzawl. ​

He said the establishment of the new Thenzawl PWD Road Division would contribute meaningfully to the state’s continued progress. ​

Lalduhoma emphasised that with increasing developmental activities, there is a growing need to strengthen both the workforce and administrative capacity. ​

The creation of the Thenzawl Division, along with a new Biate Sub-Division, is a crucial step toward improving efficiency and accelerating development work across the region.​

Addressing questions on why Thenzawl was selected for the new division, Lalduhoma reiterated that the town is being developed as a “Peace City,” with a comprehensive master plan currently underway. ​

He further noted that a Greenfield City Project has been proposed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).​

Several major projects are either planned or underway in the area. These include tourism initiatives such as ropeways, development of the Vanva riverfront, the Lau project, a heliport, a sericulture P3 unit, and relocation plans for Neihloh village due to disaster-related concerns. Given the scale of upcoming PWD-related works in the region, Lalduhoma said the establishment of a full-fledged division in Thenzawl is both timely and necessary.​

Encouraging officials and staff of the new office, as well as the PWD at large, the Chief Minister urged them to discharge their duties with dedication, noting that their work and planning would play a crucial role in shaping the state's future.​

B. Lalrinliana, representing the Thenzawl Joint Village Council, also addressed the gathering. ​

He expressed gratitude to the government, stating that Thenzawl has recently witnessed several developmental gains, including the installation of a new ultrasound machine at the local hospital, the inauguration of the PWD Road Division, and the upcoming foundation laying of an artificial turf at the Lo Tha Zawla playground.​

For the newly created Thenzawl Road Division, the government has sanctioned multiple posts for engineers and supporting staff. Recruitment for several positions has already been approved, and with the redeployment of existing personnel, the office is expected to become fully operational and begin serving the public from April 1, 2026.​

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Information and Public Relations Minister, B. Lalchhanzova, and the local MLA, T. Lalhlimpuia.​



