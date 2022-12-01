M.K. Stalin Gifted House To National Hockey Team Player

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited S. Karthick's family at their home in J.J. Nagar and presented them with an order for the allotment of a tenement in the Kurumbanchavadi project area of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on Monday.



According to a press release, the Chief Minister presented Karthick with a check for 10 lakh last week in Chennai in appreciation for the pride he had brought to Tamil Nadu. Stalin gave the family the house after observing the appalling circumstances they were living in.

The CM's visit comes after the Karthick family requested continued support for the player, who was a member of the National team that won bronze at the Asia Cup Hockey Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2022. At the Asia Cup Karthick assisted India in claiming the bronze medal in Hockey Championships this year, .

Furthermore, Hockey India thanked the CM for such a kind act and said it would motivate them to go above and beyond to support Tamil Nadu Hockey.