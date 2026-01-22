MNS Backs Shinde Sena As BJP, Congress Face Infighting Ahead Of Maharashtra Mayor Battles

Political churn has intensified across Maharashtra in the aftermath of civic body election results, with shifting loyalties, internal disputes and aggressive attempts to secure numbers for mayoral control. A key development has been the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) extending support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), complicating equations for rival parties.

The MNS move has dealt a blow to the recently forged understanding between the Thackeray cousins, as it strengthens Shinde’s bid to gain a majority in KDMC. The situation has further unsettled the Shiv Sena (UBT), especially amid reports that several of its corporators were briefly unreachable, fuelling speculation of defections. Party leaders later played down the crisis, maintaining that decisions taken at the local level did not reflect the official party line.

Similar political manoeuvres are unfolding in multiple civic bodies, including Kolhapur, Chandrapur, Malegaon, Ulhasnagar and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Parties are reportedly reaching out to rivals’ corporators, reviving old alliances and, in some cases, exerting pressure to consolidate support.

In Ulhasnagar, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is attempting to secure control without BJP backing, despite both parties having contested the civic polls separately. With no side crossing the majority mark, support from independents and smaller parties has become crucial, further straining relations between former allies.

Meanwhile, tensions are also visible between the BJP and the Congress in Chandrapur, where neither party has secured a clear majority. Both sides have accused each other of trying to poach corporators, even as leaders from each camp acknowledge ongoing talks to form a stable administration. Adding to the complexity, both the BJP and the Congress are battling internal factionalism, with competing leaders within each party pulling in different directions.

With mayoral races still undecided in several key municipal corporations, Maharashtra’s local politics remains fluid, marked by uncertainty, tactical alliances and deepening cracks within and between major political parties.