MNS extends support to Shinde faction in Kalyan Dombivli civic body

Kalyan: In a dramatic twist following the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended its support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Explaining the rationale behind this move, MNS former legislator Raju Patil on Wednesday clarified that the decision was made to ensure political stability and prioritise local development over power struggles.

The Shiv Sena-UBT received a major blow in the wake of the MNS decision to support the Shinde faction in KDMC, as both brothers had contested elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies on a common cause of "safeguarding the interest" of the 'Marathi Manoos' and the Marathi identity.

Speaking to the media at Konkan Bhavan after registering the party's group of corporators, Raju Patil, who met Shiv Sena MPs Shrikant Shinde and Naresh Mhaske, stated, "The game of numbers and the constant threat of switching sides was not coming to an end. This chaos would have likely continued during the upcoming committee elections as well. To bring stability to the city, we decided to support the Shinde-led Shiv Sena."

Addressing questions about why the MNS chose to join the ruling side, Patil emphasised that the party's five corporators would be more effective in serving the public from within the government.

"The people of Kalyan-Dombivli are tired of the politics of poaching. Our decision is not for personal gain or selfishness. By being part of the power structure, we can maintain oversight and ensure development work is completed. We are moving forward with a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) focused on public interest," Patil added.

Patil revealed that the local leadership briefed MNS chief Raj Thackeray on the complex political arithmetic of the region. "Saheb (Raj Thackeray) told us to take whatever decision was necessary based on the local situation. We have acted accordingly," he said.

Responding to the fact that MNS had contested in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) in several areas, Patil noted that local dynamics often differ from state-level alliances.

He pointed out that some corporators had gone missing after the results, prompting concerns for the safety and integrity of their own winning candidates. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that such alliances take place on the "local level".

The KDMC election had thrown up a fractured verdict. In the 122-member corporation, the Shiv Sena won 53 seats, narrowly ahead of the BJP, which secured 51. The majority mark stands at 62, making post-poll support crucial.

Speaking to reporters, Shrikant Shinde said the MNS had extended support "for development" and asserted that the Mayor in Kalyan-Dombivli would be from the ruling Mahayuti.

He said there had been no discussion yet on the allocation of posts and that a final decision would be taken by senior leaders.

"We will not sideline the BJP. Discussions will be held between Ravindra Chavan and Eknath Shinde. Even if the Thackeray Sena comes with us, it will be welcomed," he said.

With the support of five MNS corporators and claims of support from four corporators elected on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has strengthened its position, though it is yet to formally demonstrate majority support.

Of the four Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators whose support is being claimed, two were originally associated with the MNS and had contested the election on the Shiv Sena (UBT) symbol, while the other two had fought on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket after being denied nominations by the Shinde-led Sena. The developments have dealt a setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), which had won 11 seats in the KDMC elections.

During the group registration process at Konkan Bhavan on Wednesday, only seven Shiv Sena-UBT corporators were present, triggering speculation. Party sources later said two of them were in touch with the Shinde camp, while the remaining two had joined the MNS.

In response, the UBT faction registered its own group with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner and submitted a letter seeking disqualification proceedings against the two corporators suspected of aligning with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, citing defection norms.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT corporators Swapnil Kene and Rahul Kot joined the MNS. Both were originally associated with the party, and their induction increased the MNS' strength in the corporation.



