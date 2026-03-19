Mob Storms Farmhouse In Gujarat, Police Retreat Sparks Outrage

A violent incident in Patan has triggered widespread concern after a group of armed men attacked a farmhouse while police present at the scene initially withdrew.

The incidence took place in Chanasma taluka on March 15, when around 15–20 men arrived in multiple vehicles carrying swords and sticks. They targeted a farmhouse owned by Bhavesh Desai, vandalising property, breaking gates, and issuing threats. CCTV footage of the incidence quickly spread, revealing not only the attack but also the presence—and subsequent retreat—of police vehicles.

The violence is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over temple donation funds, which escalated into a larger confrontation.

Public outrage grew after videos showed that despite being on-site, police officers left as the mob gathered strength, allowing the attackers to continue unchecked. The situation intensified further when a police vehicle was also damaged during the attack.

Following backlash, authorities launched a crackdown, arresting 18 accused and registering two FIRs—one related to the attack and another for damage to police property.

However, controversy deepened when the accused were publicly paraded through the streets with ropes tied to them. They were reportedly beaten with sticks, forced to perform sit-ups, and made to apologise in front of a crowd. The police also recreated the crime scene with the accused present.

The incident led to disciplinary action within the police force. Several officers and personnel from the Chanasma police station were suspended or removed from service for their handling of the situation.

The case has now sparked a broader debate on policing methods, accountability, and the use of public humiliation as punishment.