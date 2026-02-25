Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli – Indian Railways LHB Coach Manufacturer

Date-25-02-2026 - MCF Organizes Vendor Development Meeting with CII and Industry Representatives

With a view to promoting vendor development and strengthening industry participation, Modern Coach Factory (MCF) organized a meeting on 25.02.2025 at its premises with delegates from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and representatives of various industries.

A comprehensive presentation was delivered outlining the key activities being undertaken at MCF along with its major achievements. The performance and milestones of the Forge Wheel Plant (FWP) were also highlighted. Detailed discussions were held on identified items where there is significant scope to expand and diversify the vendor base, thereby creating enhanced opportunities for industry participation.

The gathering was addressed by the General Manager, MCF, who welcomed the CII delegation led by Alok Shukla, Director & Head – UP State, CII. The meeting was attended by 19 delegates from different industries along with representatives of CII.

Senior officials present on the occasion included CAO/FWP Raveesh Kumar, CMM/Bogie S. K. Jha, CMM/Furnishing R. K. Singh, CMM/Electrical K. K. Kannojia, CMM/Project Kameshwar Paswan, CMM/Shell Rajesh Singh, CDE/MCF Kuldeep Singh, CWE/FWP Manoj Shukla, and Dy. CMM Ashish Chaudhary.

The meeting was attended by the following delegates from CII and various industries: Yogesh Arora Senior Manager A.G. Industries Private Limited, Som Ashutosh General Manager AKGEC Skills Foundation, Sohil Vohra Sr. Manager – Marketing Alicon Castalloy Limited, Harshvardhan Gune Head – Strategic Business Development Alicon Castalloy Limited, Alok Shukla Director & Head – UP State, Confederation of Indian Industry, Shashank Srivastava Executive Officer Confederation of Indian Industry, Abhijit Kulkarni General Manager DesignTech Systems Pvt. Ltd., Girish Rao Managing Director – Asia GEBA Cables and Wires India Pvt. Ltd., Sanjeev Kumar Founder Hindustan Solartech Pvt. Ltd. , Akash Srivastava Co-Founder Hindustan Solartech Pvt. Ltd., Gaurav Kumar Partner – Utility Sales Hindustan Solartech Pvt. Ltd., Vishal Madderlawar Manager Jayashree Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Pramod Kanchi Vice President Mactech Engineering, Vishnu Prasad Manager– Business Development Mactech Engineering, Taiyab Zia Ahmed Founder & Director MTEKPRO Technologies, Shaunak Choudhury Technical Manager – Sales MTEKPRO Technologies, Maan Kapoor Director SVE108, Sivakumar T, General Manager UNO Minda Ltd.

The session was highly interactive, fostering constructive dialogue between industry representatives and MCF officials. The delegates also visited the Forge Wheel Plant to gain firsthand exposure to its facilities and operational processes. The initiative reflects MCF’s continued commitment to strengthening its vendor ecosystem and enhancing collaborative engagement with industry stakeholders to support sustained growth and operational excellence.

Anil Kumar Srivastava

Public Relation Officer