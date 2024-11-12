Modi believes in buying MLAs like goats

Chhatarpur/New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stepped up his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the NDA government of intending to oppress Opposition, topple governments and buy MLAs "like goats to feed and feast on them later". Kharge, who was speaking at a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, also raked up Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'divisive' poll slogans, alleged preferential treatment to select few businessmen, and 'unfulfilled' poll promises.

“Modi ji believes in oppressing opposition, toppling govts and purchasing MLAs like goats,” Kharge said at the rally. Referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ (will be slaughtered, if divided) slogan, Kharge said that the CM embodies the saying ‘Mukh me Ram, bagal me chhuri’ (A wolf in sheep’s clothing). He further claimed that PM Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah have deployed the ED, CBI, and other central agencies against opposition leaders but added, “We are not afraid. We fought for independence and sacrificed our lives.”

Kharge also accused Modi and Shah of running the Central government alongside “Adani and Ambani,” alleging that “four people are running India: Modi, Shah, Adani, and Ambani, while Rahul Gandhi and I are trying to save the Constitution and democracy.”

Kharge took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying, “Modi believes he is not biological” and alleging, “He is a habitual liar who never fulfills his promises… Did any ‘Golden Era’ come to Gujarat?”

“We have been tolerating Modi for 25 years as CM and PM. He supports those who exploit backward people and women… Modi is afraid to visit Manipur; I dare him to go there,” the Congress president claimed.

Attacking the UP chief minister, Kharge said, “A true Yogi cannot use language like ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if divided, we will be wiped out). This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is the head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in ‘mukh me Ram, bagal me chhuri’ (A wolf in sheep’s clothing).”



