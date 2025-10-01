Modi betrayed people of Ladakh, alleges Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “betrayed” the people of Ladakh and demanded an impartial judicial probe into the death of four protesters in police firing in the Union Territory.

Among those killed in Ladakh on Wednesday was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, posted on X a video of Tharchin’s father and said, “Father in the Army, son in the Army — patriotism runs in their blood. Yet the BJP Government shot and killed this brave son of the nation, simply because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights.”

The father’s pain-filled eyes ask one question, is this the reward for serving the nation today, Gandhi said in his post in Hindi. “We demand that an impartial judicial inquiry be conducted into these killings in Ladakh, and the culprits be given the harshest punishment...

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji, you have betrayed the people of Ladakh. They are demanding their rights. Communicate with them — stop the politics of violence and fear,” the former Congress president said.

Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is witnessing a tourism crisis following violent protests over statehood demands. A strict curfew, internet shutdown, and closed markets have left tourists stranded and hotel bookings cancelled. Local livelihoods are suffering amid the unrest. Hear from tourists and hotel staff about the current ground situation.