Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meeting To Review National Preparedness Amid Regional Tensions

In response to escalating regional tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting with Union Secretaries on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to assess India's security preparedness and strengthen inter-ministerial coordination.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the critical importance of maintaining vigilance, enhancing institutional collaboration, and establishing clear communication channels as India navigates through this sensitive security period. He reaffirmed the government's steadfast dedication to national security, operational readiness, and public safety.

This strategic review follows the devastating April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 civilian casualties, and India's subsequent military response on May 7 targeting terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Security forces have heightened surveillance and preparedness measures under the ongoing Operation Sindoor initiative.

According to the official government statement, "All Ministries are fully prepared to respond to emerging situations," with departments identifying specific action points related to the conflict and strengthening institutional protocols accordingly.

The comprehensive meeting addressed various critical issues including enhancing civil defense systems, combating misinformation, and protecting vital infrastructure. Ministries were instructed to maintain close cooperation with state governments and local agencies.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the necessity of seamless coordination among government departments to ensure operational continuity and institutional strength. Secretaries have been directed to thoroughly evaluate their respective departments to guarantee uninterrupted essential services, with particular focus on emergency response capabilities and internal communication frameworks.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, and Secretaries from key departments including Defense, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Power, Health, and Telecommunications.