Modi Defends India's Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty With Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public comments on Tuesday regarding India's unprecedented suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, declaring that water rightfully belonging to India will now be retained and utilized within the country.

At an ABP News event, Modi stated in Hindi, "Earlier, even India's rightful share of water used to flow out, now, India's water will flow for India, stay for India, and serve India."

The Prime Minister's remarks follow the government's recent announcement suspending the landmark water-sharing agreement that was brokered by the World Bank and signed with Pakistan in 1960. This decisive action came after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 civilian casualties.

The suspension decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Security, India's highest national security decision-making body. Government officials have clarified that the suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This marks the first time in the treaty's history that India has officially halted its implementation, representing a significant shift in diplomatic approach. Despite periodic calls for review over the years due to ongoing tensions, the treaty had remained intact until now.

In his address, Modi also criticized previous administrations for their reluctance to take firm action, saying, "There was a time when, before taking any essential step, people used to think what the world would think... They used to think whether they would get a vote, and whether their seat would be safe. Because of these reasons, major reforms were delayed. No country can move forward like this. The country moves forward when we keep the nation first."