Modi govt indifferent to pain of Manipur people: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was “indifferent” to the pain and anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur.

The Congress chief said the MPs of Opposition alliance INDIA who visited Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people there. “While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi government appeared indifferent,” he said on Twitter while asserting that the divide between communities was “deeply concerning”.

“Despite time for poll rallies, self-PR train inaugurations, and attending BJP meetings, Modi seems to have no time to address the anguish and suffering of Manipur’s people or work towards resolving inter-community issues,” Kharge tweeted. He also said, “The Modi government appears clueless and rudderless in handling the Manipur situation, evident in the absence of a comprehensive statement in Parliament.”