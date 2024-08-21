Modi govt takes U-turn: UPSC cancels ad for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy

New Delhi: Amid a political row, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday cancelled its advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy following a request from the Centre.

The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in the government departments.

This move had ignited criticism from the opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs. "It is for information of all concerned that the advertisement pertaining to lateral recruitment for 45 posts of the level of joint secretary/director/deputy secretary in different departments published in the Employment News, various newspapers and on the website of the Commission on 17th August, 2024 is cancelled as requested by the requisitioning authority," read a cancellation notice by the UPSC.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC chairperson Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.

The Congress claimed that the Centre's move to withdraw the advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy was due to the campaign by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc parties, and said this shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the "arrogance of a dictatorial regime". Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs and foil "conspiracies" of the BJP.

Reacting to the development, Kharge said, "Long live the Constitution! The Congress party's fight for social justice for our Dalits, tribals, backward and weaker sections has foiled the BJP's plans to snatch away reservation." "Modi government's letter on lateral entry shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of a dictatorial regime," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X. He said it was due to the campaign run by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and INDIA bloc parties, that the government has taken a step back.

"But as long as the BJP-RSS are in power, it will keep adopting new tactics to snatch away reservation. We all have to be careful," Kharge said.