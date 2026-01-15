Modi hails global Tamil culture as Stalin stirs the Pongal pot

New Delhi/Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Pongal celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday, hailing it as a global festival representing one of the oldest civilisations in the world, even as Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has turned a centuries-old harvest celebration into a political statement by branding Pongal as a "Dravidian festival" ahead of the 2026 polls. Modi's presence at the celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan here, with leading lights of the Tamil society,

including the cast of the recently released film Parasakthi, was seen as an outreach to the southern state where Assembly elections are due in the next few months. On the other hand, Stalin’s Pongal message and welfare announcements have sparked a political row between the state government and its critics, including voices aligned with the Centre and Opposition parties.





In his message, Stalin promoted the “Dravidian model” as a secular alternative and accused the Union government of neglecting Tamil Nadu by not allocating sufficient funds, saying the state is treated like it is in a “permanent corona” situation due to systematic under‑funding.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.

He said Pongal, which sends out the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature, has emerged as a global festival, cherished by Tamilians world over.

"The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it," Modi said at the celebrations that had Union Ministers, bureaucrats, and people from a cross-section of society in attendance.

Modi said that around the world, the Tamil community and those who cherish Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and he was proud to be among them. He said Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations in the world and embodied centuries of wisdom and tradition that draw lessons from history to guide the way toward the future.

Earlier, in a letter in Tamil and English, he said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work. "Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal.This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter. Participating in Pongal celebrations in the Secretariat in Chennai, Stalin underlined the role of officials in implementing various welfare programmes for the people. “You have wholeheartedly decided that this government should continue in the form of Dravidian Model 2.0,” Stalin said, adding that his government had undertaken a healthy politics that prioritised education, healthcare, employment, environmental protection, peace, religious harmony, and equality.

Stalin also announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift for rice ration card holders and expanded Pongal welfare packages ahead of the festival — part of a large scheme benefiting over 2.2 crore families, including Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, through cash, food items, dhotis and sarees. This extensive welfare rollout — reportedly costing nearly Rs 7,600 crore — has intensified political debate, especially as it coincides with the build‑up to the 2026 Assembly elections.