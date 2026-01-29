Modi Leads PM Preference As Rahul Gandhi Records Steady Rise: MOTN Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most favoured choice for India’s top political post, even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to improve his standing, according to the January 2026 edition of the India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation survey. The findings point to shifting voter perceptions, though the gap between the two leaders remains significant.

The survey shows Modi securing the support of 55 per cent of respondents as the preferred prime ministerial candidate, up from 52 per cent in August 2025 and 49 per cent in August 2024. Rahul Gandhi has also seen a steady rise, with 27 per cent of respondents now backing him for the role, compared to 25 per cent in the previous survey and just 7 per cent in January 2022. The long-term trend reflects Modi’s continued dominance alongside Rahul Gandhi’s gradual growth in acceptance over the past four years.

On the electoral front, the survey projects a strong recovery for the BJP. If Lok Sabha elections were held now, the party is expected to win around 287 seats, an increase of 27 seats since August 2025 and a notable rebound from its 240-seat tally in the 2024 general elections. In contrast, the Congress is projected to secure 80 seats, down 17 from the previous survey and well below its 99-seat performance in 2024. Other parties together are estimated to win 176 seats, reflecting a modest decline.

Public assessment of Prime Minister Modi’s performance has remained largely stable. In the latest survey, 57 per cent of respondents rated his performance as good, slightly lower than earlier readings but broadly consistent over time. Around 16 per cent described his performance as average, while 24 per cent rated it as poor, indicating little shift in overall sentiment.

Rahul Gandhi’s improving popularity points to increased visibility and efforts to project himself as a national alternative. While his preference ratings have risen sharply since 2022, the survey suggests that this has yet to translate into proportional electoral gains for the Congress, which continues to face organisational and alliance-related challenges in several regions.