Modi may forgive RJD-Cong, but people of Bihar won't

Patna: In his first reaction to the alleged abuses hurled at his mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was "deeply pained" by the incident, but asserted that while he might forgive the RJD and the Congress, the people of the state will never "pardon them".

Taking a dig at the opposition parties over the recent incident in Darbhanga, he said using expletives against his mother was not a big deal for those who insult 'Mother India'. "My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused?" he said, with his voice choking with emotion.

"I may forgive them for once, but the people of this country have never brooked any insult to one's mother... It is now the duty of every son of Bihar to hold the RJD-Congress combine accountable for their conduct. In every town and street, wherever their leaders go, they must get the message loud and clear that insult to mothers and sisters will not be tolerated," the PM said. "Mothers and sisters must also come out on the streets to demand an explanation from the RJD-Congress combine for the reprehensible occurrence and tell them that this would not be tolerated.

This attitude of holding women in contempt must be reined in," he added. The PM was addressing the virtual launch of 'Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Sahkari Sangh Limited', a cooperative initiative that aims to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to women's self-help groups. "Bihar is the land of Maa Janki... it has always given respect to women.

I had never imagined such a thing would happen...My mother was abused from the dais of the RJD-Congress combine. It was not an insult to my mother but an insult to the mothers and daughters of Bihar... people of the state will never forgive them," Modi said. Noting that the incident was painful for him as a son, he said the huge presence of women at the event gave him the strength to "bear the pain and the insult".