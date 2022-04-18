Modi mourns loss of lives in road accident in Amethi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over loss of lives in a road accident at Gauriganj in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Taking to twitter he said: "The road accident in Gauriganj is very shocking. I express my deep condolences to families who lost their kin in this accident."

He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured.

As many as six people were killed and four were injured when a jeep and truck collided near Babuganj Sagra in the Gauriganj Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Sunday night.



According to Amethi police officials, the people were returning from a wedding when the incident took place. The injured were taken to the local hospital for treatment and further investigation into the incident is underway.