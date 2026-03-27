Modi remains world’s most popular leader

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped global popularity charts, securing 68% approval rating in the latest Morning Consult survey, reaffirming his position as the world's most popular democratic leader.

The US-based data analytics firm said 26% of respondents disapproved of Modi's leadership, while 6% remained undecided. The ratings are based on a trailing seven-day simple moving average of public opinion among adults in each country surveyed. Modi continued to lead by a clear margin over his global peers.

Switzerland's Guy Parmelin followed with 62% approval rating, while South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ranked third with a similar approval level but higher disapproval.

Canadian PM Mark Carney was placed seventh with 55% approval. At the other end, French President Emmanuel Macron recorded the lowest rating, with 17% approval and 75% disapproval. The figures mark a dip from last year for Modi, when he had recorded 75% approval rating in the same tracker.

Earlier this year, Modi became the first global leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram, underscoring his sustained digital reach and engagement worldwide.