Modi Says Parliament Needs ‘Delivery, Not Drama’; Priyanka Gandhi Responds Sharply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, urged the Opposition to prioritise meaningful work over what he termed political theatrics. Reacting strongly, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that discussing crucial matters such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Delhi’s pollution crisis cannot be dismissed as drama.

Modi criticised the Opposition for repeatedly disrupting proceedings over the past decade and suggested they rethink their strategy, even offering to “give them a few tips.” He emphasised that Parliament should focus on policy outcomes and allow first-time MPs the opportunity to speak, saying that those seeking theatrics could find “other places” for it.

Priyanka Gandhi responded that raising relevant public issues is the basic function of Parliament, and preventing such discussions is what should be considered drama. She stressed that topics like election-related concerns, BLO suicides, pollution, and national security deserve debate.

The Winter Session opened with the government listing 14 Bills for consideration. With only 15 sittings—one of the shortest winter sessions in recent years—the Opposition accused the government of deliberately shrinking Parliament’s functioning time to limit debate and accountability.