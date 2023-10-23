  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis

Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
x
Highlights

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II.

New Delhi : Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. Both the leaders exchanged views on the developments in West Asia.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," Modi posted X.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has been going on since the past more than two weeks, in which hundreds of people have been killed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X