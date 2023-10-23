Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis

New Delhi : Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. Both the leaders exchanged views on the developments in West Asia.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," Modi posted X.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has been going on since the past more than two weeks, in which hundreds of people have been killed.