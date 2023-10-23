Live
- Building of Manipur’s new civil Secretariat halted for over 10 years due to court cases
- Those who praised me, including Raje, suffered, says Gehlot
- Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
- Rai writes to Kejriwal over absence of key officials from meet to tackle AQI
- DGCA suspends operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy from its bases across country
- Delhi Police lodges FIR against ‘GO Mechanic’ founders; investors allege criminal conspiracy, fraud, forgery by company
- New vaccines best defence for 65 mn people suffering long Covid, says experts
- TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for YSRCP virus
- IREDA clocks 54% jump in net profit for July-September quarter
- Pawan-Lokesh may take up joint campaign soon. Joint manifesto and joint action finalized today
Just In
Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
Highlights
Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II.
New Delhi : Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. Both the leaders exchanged views on the developments in West Asia.
"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," Modi posted X.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel has been going on since the past more than two weeks, in which hundreds of people have been killed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS