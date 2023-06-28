Modi takes a dig at ‘family rule’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, alleging that the ‘family rule’ in Telangana is stalling progress in the State.



Addressing booth committee members in Madhya Pradesh as part of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot,’, Modi said: "If you want the welfare of K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, then vote for BRS. If you want development of the Gandhi family, then vote for the Congress. If want welfare of Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, then vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP). If you want the welfare of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons and daughter, then vote for the RJD.”

In the same breath the PM said: “If you want welfare of Sharad Pawar's daughter, then vote for the NCP. If you want welfare of the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want welfare of Karunanidhi family, then vote for DMK.

But if you want the welfare of your sons and daughters and grandchildren, then vote for the BJP." He observed that “such parties work only for their family, for commission and corruption.”



“That is why such parties take the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. They want to keep the poor remain poor for their narrow political gains. This poses a danger to the country and its future. This, will create division and discord among various sections of the people,” he added.

Hence, Modi said, the BJP has decided to shun appeasement and work for the "Santhurstikaran Abhiyan" (satisfaction of all) in saturation mode. Listing out the name of several communities from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states and how they were neglected for a long, Modi said, people belonging to Chenchu, Manyam Dora and others from Scheduled Caste communities have been at the receiving end in Telangana.

He said appeasement politics left them in a lurch. Modi called the Opposition parties like the BRS backstabbing the poor and middle class by not reducing petrol prices. He asked the pooling booth workers to go to the people and explain the cost of petrol per litre in the BJP-ruled states and sates like Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and others.

Responding to a question from Challa Ramakrishna of the Paderu Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh on winning confidence of voters, Modi said he had asked the booth level cadre to work with the service motto and help people by resolving their issues and ensure that the government schemes reach them.