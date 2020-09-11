Modi to announce 3 more gifts for Bihar this Sunday

New Delhi: Staying with his emphasis on gifting an array of developmental projects for poll-bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation three key projects related to the Petroleum sector in the state this Sunday.

The PM will unveil these projects through video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by the Indian Oil and HPCL -- both public sector units.

The 193-km-long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section which is built by Indian Oil, is a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project, for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister last year on February 17. The pipeline passes through West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Laying of the pipeline under the Durgapur-Banka Section required bridging a total of 154 crossings including 13 rivers, 5 national highways, and 3 railway crossings.

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil's LPG Bottling Plant at Banka will increase the 'atmanirbharta' of self-reliance of Bihar by meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state, says the Centre. This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand. This plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, believes the Centre.

If that wasn't enough, HPCL's 120 TMTPA LPG Bottling Plant has been constructed at Harsidhi in East Champaran district for Rs. 136.4 crore. The bottling plant will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj & Sitamarhi districts in Bihar.