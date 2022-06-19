Modi urges people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Yoga has become more important in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise.

The Prime Minister urged the people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness. He has also shared a video on Yoga.





The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth.



Practice Yoga for good health and wellness.https://t.co/UESTuNybNm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2022

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said, "The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth. Practice Yoga for good health and wellness."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had said that apart from 'Asanas', Yoga also consists of several breathing exercises which have many health benefits. In a tweet he had said, "Apart from Asanas, Yoga also consists of several breathing exercises which have many health benefits. This video includes details about these exercises."

"Yoga's beauty is in its simplicity. All you need is a Yoga mat and some empty space. Yoga can be done at home, during work breaks or in a group," he had said.

Prime Minister Modi had noted that in the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

The Prime Minister had also urged everyone to observe International Day of Yoga on June 21 and make Yoga a part of daily lives. On this upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.