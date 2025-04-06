Mohali Teen Dies By Suicide At Bestech Mall After Battling Depression

A tragedy unfolded in Mohali on Saturday morning when a 17-year-old student took his own life by jumping from the fourth floor of Bestech Mall in Phase 11. The deceased, identified as Abhijeet, was studying in Class 12 and had reportedly been struggling with depression.

According to Inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is heading the investigation, the teenager arrived at the mall around 7:30 am before making the fatal jump. Though he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for emergency treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigating officer revealed that the boy's father had informed authorities about his son's recent depressive symptoms. Security camera footage from the mall captured the teenager walking alone on the fourth floor for several minutes before the incident.

Mall surveillance video shows Abhijeet purchasing a bottle of water and then pacing back and forth, apparently waiting for a moment when no one was watching. "He waited until he felt no one was observing him and then jumped," Inspector Singh explained.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.