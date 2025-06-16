Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Mohammed Azharuddin's Son, Asaduddin, Takes on Leadership Role in INC Telangana
Highlights
Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Asaduddin, has been appointed as the General Secretary of INC Telangana, marking his official entry into public life.
Mohammed Azharuddin, former cricketer and politician, has proudly announced that his son, Mohammed Asaduddin, has officially assumed the position of General Secretary of the Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana).
Azharuddin praised his son’s dedication, passion for public service, and sincere commitment to the people. He expressed hope that Asaduddin will remain grounded and focused while upholding important values as he begins his new role.
Asaduddin is set to contest elections from the Jubilee Hills constituency, marking an important milestone in his political career. Fans and supporters eagerly await his progress in public life.
Mohammed Azharuddin wished his son the very best as he takes on this significant responsibility.
Next Story