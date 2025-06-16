  • Menu
Mohammed Azharuddin's Son, Asaduddin, Takes on Leadership Role in INC Telangana

x

Highlights

Mohammed Azharuddin's son, Asaduddin, has been appointed as the General Secretary of INC Telangana, marking his official entry into public life.

Mohammed Azharuddin, former cricketer and politician, has proudly announced that his son, Mohammed Asaduddin, has officially assumed the position of General Secretary of the Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana).

Azharuddin praised his son’s dedication, passion for public service, and sincere commitment to the people. He expressed hope that Asaduddin will remain grounded and focused while upholding important values as he begins his new role.

Asaduddin is set to contest elections from the Jubilee Hills constituency, marking an important milestone in his political career. Fans and supporters eagerly await his progress in public life.

Mohammed Azharuddin wished his son the very best as he takes on this significant responsibility.

