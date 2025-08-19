Monday Mayhem: Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India meteorological department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, officials said.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour, an official from the India Meteorological Department said. Incessant rains pounded Mumbai city, its suburbs and the neighbouring districts on Monday, with the IMD issuing a red alert forecasting heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement.

The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, the officials said.

Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers, asking them to keep additional time in hand as some routes leading to the Mumbai airport witnessed traffic congestion.

Owing to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.

As per the data shared by the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall of 135.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu.