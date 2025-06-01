Monsoon preparedness: 33 dilapidated buildings in Gujarat's Bhavnagar get evacuation notice

As Bhavnagar braces for the onset of the monsoon expected within the next 15 days, the Municipal Corporation has swung into action with its pre-monsoon preparedness.

A key component of this effort has been a city-wide survey by the Estate Department, which has identified 227 dilapidated properties, including 91 multi-storey buildings, posing potential risks during heavy rain.

Of these, 33 multi-storey buildings have been declared extremely dangerous, and the administration has issued final evacuation notices to their residents and commercial occupants.

Property owners have been instructed to vacate these premises immediately after failing to carry out safety repairs despite earlier warnings.

In 51 of the 91 high-rises, conditions are deemed so hazardous that the Corporation has ordered the disconnection of electricity, water, and sewerage services - a move set to be implemented starting next week.

Simultaneously, the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched comprehensive pre-monsoon work across key departments, including roads, drainage, storm water systems, street lighting, fire services, and tree trimming.

The coordinated effort aims to minimise disruptions and mitigate risks ahead of the expected rainfall, which the State Meteorological Department has predicted will begin affecting the region shortly.

The civic body is also taking proactive steps in government housing areas.

The Estate Department has written to the Rajkot office of the Gujarat Housing Board, flagging 1,177 houses in 81 blocks across 11 settlements in Bhavnagar as structurally unsafe. Authorities have called for the immediate vacation or suspension of the usage of these units.

Further, notices have been served to vacate 660 houses in 55 blocks within nine settlements, reinforcing the administration's strict stance on pre-monsoon safety.

Officials have invoked Section 264 of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act, urging swift repairs or evacuation of risky structures to prevent potential disasters during the rains.

In Surat, the Municipal Corporation has issued notices to owners of 15 old and dangerous buildings in the old city area, directing them to undertake immediate repairs or demolish the structures to avert any mishaps.

Rajkot authorities have taken a firm stance against neglected repairs in the Gokuldam Housing Scheme, warning residents that water supply will be cut off if necessary maintenance is not promptly conducted.

In Jamnagar, a tragic incident occurred when a three-storey building in Sadhna Colony collapsed, resulting in three fatalities. This has prompted the Gujarat Housing Board to survey approximately 6,000 homes constructed in the Saurashtra region, aiming to identify and mitigate risks associated with aging structures.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad is proactively addressing monsoon-related challenges by investing over Rs 10 crore in constructing percolating wells across the city to manage rainwater accumulation.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has approved building designs with elevated plinth levels to prevent water ingress during heavy rain.