Monsoon session from today: Ready for Healthy Debate says PM Modi

New Delhi: Chairing an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in parliament on various issues.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.

Addressing the meeting, Modi said that all representatives' suggestions, including those from the Opposition, are very valuable.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi were present at the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

Floor leaders of all prominent opposition parties, including Derek O' Brien from the TMC, Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Satish Mishra were also present.

Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting.

The monsoon session will start from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

On day one of the session, the Prime Minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses. It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister introduces new ministers in both the Houses.

There was a major rejig in the Union Council of Ministers recently. While several new faces were inducted, some ministers were elevated to the Cabinet rank and portfolios of some others were changed.

Govt lines up 31 Bills this session

As many as 31 Bills, including two related to finance, are likely to be taken up by the Union government during the monsoon session of parliament that will commence from Monday.



Of these, the government has proposed to bring 29 Bills, including six on Ordinances which were passed after the budget session, and two legislations related to finance during this session.