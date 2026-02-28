Month after Ajit Pawar’s demise, Sunetra Pawar says his vision will continue to inspire generations

Mumbai: A month after the demise of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, tributes continue to pour in from family members and party colleagues, who say his legacy of development and public service will endure.

Newly appointed NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said that while the pain of his absence remains overwhelming, his ideas and work ethic will continue to guide the party and its workers.

In an emotional post on social media, Sunetra Pawar, who was also his wife, described him as a leader driven by compassion and an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

“A man of heart and soul. A deep sense of humanity, an unceasing sincere urge to work, and an untiring attitude to strive for society -- this was the true personality of Ajit Dada. His firm stand on using power for public welfare, the path of development built through his vision, and the immense trust of the people earned through his work were the true world of his life's mission,” she wrote.

She added that his promptness in action and the strength he instilled in the NCP family would continue to inspire party workers to move forward. “Ajit Dada will always remain in our memories. His reflection will forever be seen in our thoughts, our actions, and in every work we do,” she said.

His son, Jay Pawar, also expressed deep grief, saying the void left behind is felt “at every step and every moment.”

“It has been a month since you left us. I still cannot believe it. I am still speechless. I do not understand what to write further,” he said in a heartfelt message.

NCP (SP) legislator and nephew Rohit Pawar shared a poignant note recalling a WhatsApp call he made to Ajit Pawar on January 28. “What happened still feels like a bad dream. That day, I dialed his number, but the call was not picked up, and that familiar heavy voice was not heard. It is extremely painful,” he wrote.

Another nephew, Yugendra Pawar, posted a long emotional tribute on Facebook, expressing both grief and a resolve to carry forward his uncle’s political and social legacy. He said questions surrounding the circumstances of the accident that led to Ajit Pawar’s death continue to trouble the family, with many seeking clarity about what exactly transpired.

“It has been the heaviest and most painful month of our lives. Even today, the heart refuses to accept your absence,” he wrote, adding that the family, including his grandmother and father, continues to struggle with the loss.

He also noted that the ongoing Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature feels incomplete without Ajit Pawar’s commanding presence and voice in the House. “Your path will be our path. Your dream will be our goal. Your void can never be filled,” Yugendra said.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) working president and cousin Supriya Sule said it was still difficult to come to terms with his passing. “The void created by Ajit Dada’s departure will never be filled. The memories of the joyful moments spent with you will stay with us for life,” she wrote on X.

As Maharashtra’s political fraternity remembers one of its most influential leaders, party workers say Ajit Pawar’s emphasis on development-oriented politics and grassroots connect will remain central to the NCP’s path ahead.