Monu Manesar Released From Jail After Bail In 2023 Junaid–Nasir Murder Case

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, accused in the 2023 murder case of Junaid and Nasir, was released from jail after being granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court. He walked out of Sevar Central Jail in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after spending nearly two and a half years in judicial custody.

The case dates back to February 2023 when the charred bodies of Junaid and his cousin Nasir were discovered inside a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani. Both victims were residents of the Pahadi area, and the case was initially registered at Gopalgarh Police Station. The region now falls under the newly formed Deeg district, which was earlier part of Bharatpur.

The Rajasthan High Court granted Manesar regular bail on March 5. After completing the required legal formalities, he was released on March 7 under heavy security. Police personnel escorted him out of the jail premises while several of his supporters and members of cow vigilante groups gathered outside.

Family members of Junaid and Nasir have alleged that the two men were kidnapped, assaulted and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal, an allegation that the organisation has denied.

Manesar had been accused of conspiracy in the case. In September 2023, he was taken into custody by Rajasthan Police after being arrested by Haryana Police in connection with communal violence in Nuh.