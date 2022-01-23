"More investment opportunities for U.S. Entrepreneurs," Mr K Krishna Saagar Rao at USISME Meet.

To develop the Small and Medium Businesses, the USISME, a Nonprofit, Membership and a Premier Advocacy Business Organisation council, was set up in the U.S. in Washington DC. Its core objective is to aid the small business communities by encouraging Small to Medium Business Enterprises (SMBEs) in the U.S. and India.

The council members of USISME represents all the sectors in the United States and India. Members of the council include big heads like Elisha Pulivarti, Anthony, Keith Moore, David Birde and other entrepreneurs from Washington DC.

In addition, Small and Minority firms have created millions of jobs by improving the U.S. economy. Lately, Mr K Krishna Saagar Rao, an organisational strategist and author from India, has participated in the 'USA - India SME Council' and highlighted partnership possibilities in multiple Indian sectors in India. He also emphasised the investment opportunities for U.S. entrepreneurs in the meeting held.