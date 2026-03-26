‘More ships arriving, focus on energy security’: Centre assures all-party meet on West Asia crisis

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday assured all political parties that India’s energy security remains intact and more fuel shipments are on the way, as concerns over the escalating West Asia crisis dominated an all-party meeting.

The meeting, held inside Parliament and chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw the government brief leaders on the diplomatic, strategic, and economic fallout of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

According to sources, the government told parties that there is no immediate cause for concern over India’s fuel situation and that adequate supplies of petroleum products and LPG are being maintained despite volatility in the region.

Officials also informed leaders that additional ships carrying critical fuel supplies are already en route to India, a key reassurance amid fears of disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Opposition, however, demanded that the issue be discussed formally in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rather than being limited to a briefing.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly objected to the format of the meeting and sought a full Parliamentary debate on the matter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting, saying he was scheduled to be in Kerala.

The Trinamool Congress was also absent, with party MP Saugata Roy saying no leader was available in Delhi.

Several Opposition leaders sought clarity on India’s preparedness in case the conflict deepens, particularly with regard to oil stocks, LPG availability, and the impact on household energy supplies.

During the meeting, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is learnt to have said that nearly 60 per cent of India’s LPG demand is met through domestic production, while the rest is being managed through imports and supply planning.