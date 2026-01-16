More Than 10 Million Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Sangam For Sacred Makar Sankranti Dip

Faith reached a remarkable crescendo in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti as more than 10 million devotees assembled at the Triveni Sangam to take the sacred dip. As the sun rose over the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, the area transformed into a vast sea of pilgrims, marking one of the largest gatherings of Magh Mela 2026.

According to official estimates, around 10.3 million people participated in the ritual bath, making it the second major bathing occasion of the ongoing mela. The massive turnout followed a similarly strong gathering a day earlier on Ekadashi, when nearly 8.5 million devotees had entered the mela grounds, setting the stage for the surge on Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, symbolising the sun’s movement into Capricorn. Bathing at the Sangam on this day is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation, drawing pilgrims from across India and overseas. From the early hours of the morning, devotees lined up along designated ghats, chanting prayers as they waited patiently to enter the river. Despite the enormous crowds, the rituals were completed smoothly without major disruptions.

To handle the unprecedented influx, the Uttar Pradesh administration put in place elaborate security, traffic and crowd-control arrangements. Senior police and civil officials remained stationed throughout the mela area, closely monitoring movement and safety. Continuous coordination among authorities ensured that the event remained orderly and peaceful.

Transport arrangements also played a key role in managing the crowds. Special mobility services, including bike taxis, were deployed to help pilgrims navigate congested routes. These services saw heavy usage on Makar Sankranti, with thousands of devotees relying on them to move within the mela area. Since the beginning of Magh Mela 2026, such services have assisted well over a lakh pilgrims.

Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, officials distributed traditional khichdi prasad to devotees at various locations. The gesture was warmly received and added a sense of community and celebration to the sacred occasion.

The massive participation and smooth execution once again highlighted Prayagraj’s central place in India’s religious landscape, as Makar Sankranti reaffirmed its status as one of the most significant spiritual events in the Hindu calendar.