More than 5K Kerala teachers yet to take Covid vaccine: Minister V. Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28: Kerala Education Minister, V. Sivankutty on Sunday said that more than 5,000 teachers of the state have not yet inoculated themselves. He said that this could not be justified and that the security of children is of prime importance to the government.

He was speaking to the media persons at the state capital and said that the government does not have the exact number of teachers who have not taken the vaccines.

Opposition parties have come out against the statement of the minister and BJP National executive member and former state president, P.K. Krishnadas while speaking to IANS said, "The state education department does not have a data on the number of teachers who have not been inoculated.

"How can the government be in the dark on such a crucial matter? Schools are open in the state and the new variant of the coronavirus, 'Omicron' has been detected and the government is in the dark on the number of teachers who are yet to take the vaccine."

Several teachers have not inoculated themselves citing one or the other reasons, including religious reasons.