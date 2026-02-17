Morning Jog Surprise At Marine Drive As French President Macron Takes A Run In Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed an unexpected moment on Tuesday morning when locals out for their usual walks and tea breaks caught sight of a foreign head of state jogging along the city’s famed seafront. The surprise runner was Emmanuel Macron, who stepped out for an early-morning jog at Marine Drive ahead of a packed diplomatic schedule.

Dressed casually in a navy blue T-shirt and dark sunglasses, Macron was accompanied by his security detail as he ran along the promenade. A short video showing the French President outpacing members of his security team quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

Despite the high-profile presence, there was no media frenzy or crowding. Many morning walkers watched in quiet curiosity, with several failing to immediately recognise the visiting leader amid the tight security cordon. The jog offered a calm and informal start to a day filled with official engagements.

Macron, known internationally for maintaining a rigorous fitness routine, has often been seen exercising during foreign visits. In recent years, images and videos of him jogging abroad, training with soldiers, and even boxing have contributed to a carefully crafted public image that blends personal discipline with diplomatic visibility.

Later in the day, Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Narendra Modi, focusing on expanding cooperation in areas such as defence, trade, healthcare, skilling, and global supply chains. Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently following India’s recent clearance of a major fighter jet procurement involving Rafale aircraft.

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026. After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the upcoming AI Summit, continuing his official visit to India.