MoS Margherita, Cuba's Deputy Prime Ministers discuss strengthening cooperation

Havana: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Cuba's Deputy Prime Ministers Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga and Eduardo Martinez Diaz in Havana on Wednesday and discussed strengthening cooperation between the two nations in Digital Public Infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cultural exchanges, Early Warning Systems, and development partnerships.

Following the meeting, Margherita, in a post on X, wrote: "Pleasure to meet the two Deputy Prime Ministers of Cuba, H.E. Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga and H.E. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, in Havana. Had productive discussions on strengthening India-Cuba cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cultural exchanges, Early Warning Systems, and development partnerships. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further advancing strong South-South solidarity."

Diaz also took to X to share details regarding the meeting. "In the meeting held with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles of #India, we analyzed the potentialities for increasing cooperation in sectors such as Education, Health, Sports, Tourism, Biotechnology, among others," he posted.

Margherita also paid homage at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana to remember Cuba's national hero.

"Paid homage at the José Martí Memorial in Havana. Remembered Cuba’s national hero and reaffirmed the shared ideals of freedom, dignity and solidarity that bind India and Cuba," he wrote on X.

He also witnessed the signing of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters and India-Cuba Cultural Exchange Programme (2025–2030) and termed it a "milestone" for bilateral ties.

During his visit, MoS Margherita also met Cuba's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Penalver Portal. The two ministers reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed expanding engagement in fields of interest.

Following the meeting, Margherita, in an X post, wrote: "Had a productive meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal in Havana. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation & discussed expanding engagement in fields of interest."

On Tuesday, Margherita called on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in Havana, with their discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting, Margherita, in a post on X, wrote, "Called on the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation."

He also visited the Fidel Castro Centre in Havana and paid tribute to Cuban leadership and the country's deep bonds of friendship with India.

The MoS arrived in Havana on Monday for an official visit, after concluding his visit to Bolivia, where he represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira.



