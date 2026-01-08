MoS Pabitra Margherita accuses Akhil Gogoi of dividing society

Guwahati: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Thursday launched a sharp attack on opposition leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of trying to divide society.

Talking to reporters here, Margherita said, "Akhil Gogoi has been trying to divide the Sanatan culture by invoking various tactics with an aim to gain votes for the next assembly polls. He has been using several methods which are detrimental to society, and people must remain cautious of the evil attempt of the Sivasagar MLA."

Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his sharp rhetoric against Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, dismissing the opposition MLA's allegations over electoral roll manipulation and belittling his public interventions as little more than political theatre.

CM Sarma, addressing a gathering in Bokakhat, characterised Gogoi's frequent Facebook Live sessions and press briefings as "entertaining" rather than substantive political discourse, urging the public to treat them as a source of amusement rather than serious critique.

The comment came amid Gogoi's claim that the ruling party was attempting to purge legitimate voters from the rolls ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election - an allegation the Chief Minister outright rejected.

The latest exchange marks another chapter in the escalating rivalry between the ruling BJP leadership and the Raijor Dal, with Gogoi intensifying his attacks over issues ranging from election preparation to governance.

CM Sarma's tongue-in-cheek dismissal, labelling Gogoi a "good entertainer," underscored his strategy of deflecting criticism and undermining the opposition's credibility in the run-up to polls.

Political analysts said such barbs reflect broader polarisation in Assam's political landscape, where electoral stakes and public perceptions are being vigorously contested.

Gogoi, meanwhile, has doubled down on his claims, arguing that alleged attempts to alter voter lists threaten the foundations of democracy and should be taken seriously by the Election Commission of India.

The opposition leader has vowed to pursue the matter legally and politically, even as CM Sarma champions development schemes and government initiatives to counter the narrative.