India can buy oil painting from whoever it wants Russia on Friday brushed off US President Donald Trump's assertion that India had agreed to stop buying Russian crude as part of a trade pact with Washington before in the week. Moscow's supporter has diversified its crude force for times.

" The Kremlin spokesperson added that Russia is by no means the sole supplier of crude oil painting to India," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday when asked about Trump's commentary." India buys oil painting and oil painting products from other countries, has been doing so and will continue to do so. We're apprehensive of this, as are all our associates in the world energy requests."

India has been importing roughly 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude oil painting per day despite US President Donald Trump levying corrective tariffs of 25 per cent on Indian goods last month, analysis establishment Kpler reported. India Russia oil trade alternate- biggest client for crude, counting for further than one- third of Russian shipments to India.

Peskov's commentary come after Trump on Thursday touted a US India deal Russia oil that he said would allow American energy enterprises to snappily fill the gap if India stopped buying Russian oil painting. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed with Trump's request during addresses on Tuesday and would soon buy oil painting from the United States and conceivably Venezuela, Trump said.

" history we had n't entered any signals, any kind of statements from India about stopping inventories of Russian oil painting," Peskov added Friday.