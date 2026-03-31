Mosque on ‘pond land’ in Sitapur demolished

Sitapur (UP): A mosque allegedly constructed on government land 12 years ago was demolished by the administration here early Monday after a prior notice went unheeded, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, along with other senior officials, reached the site in the Leharpur area of the district around 3 am. The demolition exercise was carried out amid tight security, they said.

According to the administration, the structure in Naigaon Behati village had been built illegally on land designated as a pond. The action followed an order by a tehsil court after a complaint was filed by the Gram Sabha. Around 500 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed to maintain law and order during the operation, they said.

The dispute over the structure had been pending for a long time, with the Gram Sabha alleging that the mosque stood on land earmarked for a pond and a cemetery.

A case in this regard was filed on December 18, 2025. On January 6, 2026, the court declared the construction illegal and ordered eviction, issuing a notice to the concerned party to vacate the premises and remove essential items within a stipulated period, officials said.