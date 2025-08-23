Mosquito Terminator Special Train Operated in Delhi from New Delhi Today

A joint initiative of Delhi Division, Northern Railway and The Municipal Corporation of Delhi ‘Mosquito Terminator Train” was flagged off today from New Delhi railway station in order to prevent the mosquito breeding along the railway track in Delhi area. Sh. Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, Delhi flagged off the train. Sh. Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager Delhi and Senior Officers of Delhi Division were also present on this occasion. “Mosquito Terminator on Wheels” will cover a distance of 50 km approx. in each trip. This train has been envisaged to control & mitigate the menace of mosquitoes breeding in the burrow pits alongside railway tracks, as a measure to contribute towards public health and more importantly for the health safety of people residing at places adjoining railway tracks.

Today, a truck mounted power sprayer provided by Municipal Corporation was loaded on a Special kind of wagon named ‘DBKM’, which sprayed anti larva spray during train movement to sanitize the areas upto a distance of 50-60 meters along the tracks to Rathdana via Adarsh Nagar and Badli and return to New Delhi and will cover other areas of NCR region in subsequent days upto 27.09.2025 as per Annexure attached. There will be spraying each week to cover the peak mosquito breeding season totaling 12 rounds (two rounds on each route) in 6 weeks. This will reduce the menace of mosquito larvae breeding and spread of mosquito menace.

Railway is also taking requisite measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in railway colonies and Railway land. Besides, Railway is also ensuring the cleanliness of overhead tanks and replacement of missing/damaged lids of water tanks.