Most Maharashtra schools to reopen after 18 months, with restrictions

In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday gave the green signal to reopen schools in the state, with restrictions, from October 4 onwards.

Physical classes will resume from October 4 for Classes 5-12 in rural areas but only for Classes 8-12 in urban areas and cities after a gap of 18 months when they were shut during the coronavirus pandemic and series of lockdowns.

School Education Minister, Prof Varsha Gaikwad said that the schools will be permitted to reopen only with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols and SOPs prepared by the Education Department in consultation with the Covid Paediatric Task Force, and other norms to ensure safety of the children.

