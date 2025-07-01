Most parts of India to get above-normal rainfall in July

New Delhi: Most parts of India are likely to receive above-normal rainfall in July, the Weather department said on Monday, asking authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding even as some parts of the country are facing the fury of the monsoons.

In rain-induced damages in parts of Himachal Pradesh, while buildings collapsed, landslides and road blockades added worries to the woes of the people in the hill state on Monday. With major rivers in north Odisha in spate, the state government has started evacuating people from low-lying areas and launched rescue and relief operations in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, officials said on Monday.

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday morning, pushing the temperatures several degrees down and rendering the air cleaner.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded widespread precipitation across various parts of Delhi-NCR from Sunday night. Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab and Haryana also received rainfall on Monday.

According to the local Met department, Chandigarh received 70.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall is likely to be below normal in large parts of the northeast, many areas of eastern India and extreme southern peninsular India.

Average maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions. However, parts of the northeast, northwest, east and southern peninsula are likely to see above-normal temperatures, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press briefing.