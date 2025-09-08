'Most shameful statement by any party chief': BJP slams Congress President Kharge for insulting farmers

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making "the most insensitive remarks ever made by a national party President" against farmers as it alleged that he insulted a group of farmers who approached him with grievances related to flood damage in Karnataka by dismissing their concerns as "publicity stunts".

Calling Kharge’s comments disgraceful and unbefitting of a national leader, BJP leaders said that if such remarks had come from their party, there would have been a nationwide outcry. They demanded an apology and called it a reflection of the Congress's alleged disregard for farmers' issues.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said: "If farmers are suffering due to floods, where are they supposed to go? The government in Karnataka is run by the Congress. As a senior leader and the national President of the Congress, Kharge should have lent a sympathetic ear. Instead, he scolded them and accused them of seeking publicity. This only proves that the Congress has no genuine concern for the plight of farmers."

Kharge’s behaviour was not only insensitive but also deeply offensive to those who rely on agriculture for their livelihood, especially in a state currently grappling with natural disasters, he added.

BJP leader S. Prakash said: "A farmer approached Kharge to seek relief for crop loss. Instead of offering solace, Kharge told him not to come for publicity. This is perhaps the most insensitive statement made by a national party President. If a BJP leader had said something even remotely similar, Congress would have launched nationwide protests. Will Kharge now apologise?"

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, another BJP leader, also condemned Kharge’s remarks.

"This is the standard Congress viewpoint. Many Congress leaders in Karnataka have spoken against farmers in the past. Kharge is simply continuing that legacy," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad drew a stark comparison between the BJP and Congress leadership.

"The Congress only does politics for its own benefit. PM (Narendra) Modi, on the other hand, does politics for the welfare of the country. The kind of statement Kharge made reflects a negative mindset toward farmers. It is condemnable. Anyone who speaks ill of farmers should not hold a leadership position," he said.

However, the Congress was quick to defend its President, with its Andhra Pradesh unit Vice President V. Gurunadham issuing a strongly worded rebuttal.

"What our President Kharge said is absolutely correct. The BJP did not support the Karnataka government when floods devastated regions like Gulbarga. They also failed to provide any relief to the farmers. Kharge’s remarks were not an attack on farmers but a criticism of the BJP’s hypocrisy," Gurunadham stated.

"The BJP has deliberately twisted Kharge’s words. When he said that the BJP should not come to Karnataka for campaigning, he was referring to the Centre’s failure to aid flood-hit farmers. It is the BJP that is insulting democracy by weaponising statements for political mileage. The Centre is not just PM Modi and Amit Shah - it’s supposed to serve all states, regardless of which party is in power."

Gurunadham also accused the BJP-led Central government of systematically neglecting states ruled by opposition parties.

"There has long been a pattern of the Centre ignoring the needs of non-BJP states, especially when disasters strike. Kharge’s criticism is part of that larger context," he said.

Earlier in the day, sharing a video of the interaction on X , BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote: "Next time Rahul Gandhi or Congress pretend to speak for farmers, remind them of this — their own President Mallikarjun Kharge mocked farmers’ pain and told them ‘not to whine and seek publicity all the time.’ This is the legendary insensitivity of Congress that pushed farmers to despair for decades."

Malviya went further to contrast this with the BJP’s record under Prime Minister Modi.

“It took PM Modi to usher in a real agricultural revolution—helping farmers diversify, double their incomes, protect crops against seasonal risks, and modernise farming techniques. Congress mocked; PM Modi delivered,” he said.