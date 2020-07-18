Mother-daughter duo set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office

Uttar Pradesh: A woman and her daughter set themselves on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office here supposedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi.

"The mother-daughter duo sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the civil hospital where their condition was said to be critical," police said. The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Friday in the state capital's high-security zone as it houses the assembly as well as the Lok Bhawan.

The police personnel posted there came into action as they saw the women surrounded in flames and rescued them, they said.

"They had some land dispute in the Jamo area in Amethi. They had come here but didn't approach anyone and instead tried to burn themselves in front of Lok Bhawan," a senior police officer said.