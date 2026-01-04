Mother dies of shock after son's death in J&K's Udhampur

A woman died of shock on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after hearing about the death of her son, officials said.

According to officials, the tragic incident occurred in Udhampur district when a woman went into shock on learning about the death of her son, who had earlier fallen from a tree in a forest area.

The deceased youth has been identified as Irshad Ahmed, a resident of Larana village in Ramnagar Panchayat of Udhampur district.

Officials said Irshad had gone to a nearby forest area to collect firewood when he accidentally fell from a tree, resulting in his death on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the news of Irshad Ahmed’s death was conveyed to his family. On hearing the tragic news, his mother, identified as Zaitoon Begum, reportedly went into shock.

She collapsed at her home and was rushed for medical assistance. However, she passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident left the entire village in grief, with locals describing the deaths as deeply heartbreaking and tragic.

Police have completed the required legal formalities, and no foul play is suspected in either of the deaths, officials said.

Residents of Larana village expressed profound sorrow over the incident, stating that the family has been devastated by the loss of both the mother and her son within a short span of time.

People living in foothill villages like Larana in Udhampur district and in other hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir depend on firewood collected from pine and conifer forests to light their hearths.

These firewood-lit hearths also serve to keep families warm during the harsh winter months.

Most families in such hilly areas belong to the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities. These families lead a semi-nomadic life and migrate to the meadows of the Kashmir Valley during the summer months along with their livestock.

After the end of autumn, they return to their original homes in districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur and other parts of the Jammu division.