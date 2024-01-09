Mother-toddler killed in west Delhi road accident

New Delhi: A woman and her 2-year-old son were killed while another man was left injured in a road accident in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Seema, 32, and her son Daksh.

The injured man was identified as Prashant Srivastava, 32.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Punjabi Bagh police station regarding an accident between a motorcycle and pedestrians after which the police rushed to the spot i.e Metro Pillar No 158 near Madipur Metro station, Rohtak Road and found a motorcycle was found lying on the road.

"Meanwhile, three medico-legal cases were received from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitraveer Singh said.

"Srivastava gave a statement to the police, based on which we registered a case under relevant sections of law," he said, adding that they have identified the offending vehicle.

An official said that the accident happened when a rashly-driven motorcycle struck the two-wheeler being driven by Srivastava. "Srivastava lost balance and hit Seema, who was crossing the road at that time. Her toddler son was in her lap and he fell straight on the road. Seema received a head injury. Both were 'brought dead' at the hospital," the official said.