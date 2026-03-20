Mother’s Testimony Leads To Life Sentence For Son In UP Murder Case

In a striking case from Bareilly, a court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father, with the conviction largely based on his mother’s testimony. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed.

The accused, Chhatrapal, had allegedly attacked his father with a sickle following a dispute over land ownership. The victim later died while being taken to the hospital. According to the prosecution, ongoing disagreements over property had strained relations within the family.

During the trial, seven witnesses were presented, including the victim’s brother. However, the most crucial evidence came from the mother, who testified against her own son and identified him as the killer. She reportedly stated she no longer wished to see him, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

The court not only awarded life imprisonment but also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the accused. The case highlights the critical role of strong eyewitness testimony in ensuring justice, even in emotionally difficult circumstances involving close family members.