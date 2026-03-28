MP CM to lay foundation of Narmada project phase 4 in Indore

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in significant events in Indore on March 29, including the inaugural ceremony of ‘Launchpad: Incubation and Innovation Centre’ established jointly by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore and the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation at Sinhasa IT Park.

The Chief Minister will tour the Launchpad Centre and receive a briefing on innovation and startup activities being conducted there.

The centre is expected to play a pivotal role in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a hub for deep‑tech innovation‑driven development and entrepreneurship.

Later, Yadav will participate in the Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan programme at Dussehra Maidan and address beneficiaries of various flagship schemes of the State and Centre.

This programme follows a campaign executed in four phases between January 12 and March 31, 2026, across the district, covering over 100 services by government departments.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the fourth phase of the Narmada water supply project, valued at Rs 1,356 crore.

The project aims to strengthen the city’s water supply system to meet future demands, including those of the growing population up to 2040.

The project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 scheme will be executed in multiple phases with stipulated deadlines for completion.

Yadav will also inaugurate a state‑of‑the‑art Sewage Treatment Plant with a capacity of 20 million litres per day in the Sirpur region.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 62.72 crore, the plant involves intercepting 10 major sewer outfalls to prevent untreated sewage from flowing directly into the pond.

The treated water will be utilised for irrigating about 25 gardens and green zones across the city, as well as for other purposes.