MP: Cong & BJP slams BMC over illegal parking nexus

Bhopal : Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday witnessed unprecedented scenes following a rare comradeship between Congress and BJP after they slammed BMC officials over the illegal parking nexus, allegedly involving the senior officials of the corporation.
Congress - which is the main opposition in BMC - alleged that there is a strong nexus between senior BMC officials and some political activists who mint money from people for car parking.
Interestingly, several BJP councillors also agreed with Congress' allegations and alleged that despite several complaints, the BMC has failed to take any action against the nexus of illegal parking.
“I have raised the issue of illegal parking with senior officials of BMC earlier also. Prominent marketplaces, parks, boat clubs and many other places in the city have free parking but the visitors are forced to pay parking charges,” BJP councillor, Ravindra Yati said.
He demanded that the BMC Commissioner should order an investigation against these complaints. “No action against illegal parking indicates that there is nexus which has the full support of senior BMC officials,” he added.
Congress councillors also alleged that people are being forced to pay parking charges where the parking is free.
Meanwhile, BMC Standing Committee Chairman, Kishor Suryavanshi said that in places where multi-level parking has been constructed, ground parking should not be allowed at these places.